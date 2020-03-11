Voting requirements for Arkansas residents heading to the polls

Election officials say voters are not allowed to wear any gear that shows support for a candidate, and while masks are encouraged, they are not required.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There are certain things you should bring with you to the voting polls and others you should leave at home.

Washington County Election Commissioner Jennifer Price says you must have a photo ID to cast your ballot but before you get there, there are certain important steps to take.

“Make sure that you are registered to vote,” Price said. “Make sure that the address that we have for you is correct. Go ahead and look at your sample ballots so you know what it will look like tomorrow when you show up to the polls.”

While masks are required at most places in the state, Price says a mask is not required in the polling sites.

“Anyone that is not able to wear a mask into the polls will not be turned away,” Price said. “They will be given the opportunity to cast their ballot, but masks are encouraged.”

If you were planning on representing your candidates, you’ll have to leave that gear at home. Price says voters can not wear any campaign material such as hats or shirts inside polling locations.

“You would be asked to removed that item if you wore it into the polling location, we just ask you be considerate of the poll workers.”

Polling sites across Arkansas open at 7:30 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7:30 p.m.