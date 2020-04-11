Voters pass Alma School millage tax reduction

ALMA, Arkansas — Voters in the Alma School District decided the fate of a millage decrease this election.
Voters passed the millage tax reduction.
The school district would use the extra funding to build new facilities including a new student activities center at the high school and expand the administration building, but most notably a brand-new agricultural facility.
If voters approve the school millage decrease construction on the new agri building is expected to start either sometime this winter or in early spring.
The extra money will also help with maintenance costs for repairs to driveways, parking lots and the roof.
