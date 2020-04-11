Voters pass Alma School millage tax reduction

Voters passed the millage tax reduction.

ALMA, Arkansas — Voters in the Alma School District decided the fate of a millage decrease this election.

Voters passed the millage tax reduction.

The school district would use the extra funding to build new facilities including a new student activities center at the high school and expand the administration building, but most notably a brand-new agricultural facility.

If voters approve the school millage decrease construction on the new agri building is expected to start either sometime this winter or in early spring.