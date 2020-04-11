Voters decline an extension of existing sales and use tax for UAFS

Voters chose to not continue with the extension of the existing sales and use tax for UAFS.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas - Fort Smith asked voters to consider extending the one-quarter of 1% sales and use tax for another 10 years.

Voters chose to not continue with the extension that helps keep tuition reasonable and help maintenance and operation costs, as well as capital improvements that support four-year-degree programs, according to supporters of the tax extension.

In 2001, voters chose to pass a tax that would support the growth of UAFS.