Voter protection hotline adds Spanish language component

If you’re a member of the Latinx community in Arkansas and have questions about voting in this election there’s a phone number you can call that could help.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A voter protection hotline has launched in Arkansas. Its aim is to help educate voters who have questions or concerns and recently added a Spanish language component.

If you’re a member of the Latinx community in Arkansas and have questions about voting in this election there’s a phone number you can call that could help.

“Voting is a right, it’s sacred right, and we want to make sure they enjoy that access unimpeded," said Michael John Gray from the Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman.

Since ballots are only available in English, if you need a translator then you’re allowed to bring one with you to a polling location.

“If you find that they don’t let you call this number, 501-299-5460, and we can help make sure your rights are respected,” said Maria Baezdehicks, Hispanic Caucus of Arkansas Representative. "You cannot be denied the right to bring someone with you.”

That goes for anyone, not just Spanish speakers who need help reading the ballot. It also includes Americans with disabilities.

“These helpers are not voting for you. They are assisting you and making sure that the process is accessible to you," said Hannah Burdette, voter protection organizer.

You may see poll watchers at voting sites which is a person who observes the voting process to ensure it's fair.

The organization is offering training for anyone who wants to be a poll watcher.

“To be a poll watcher you have to have an affidavit signed by either a campaign or a party, and you have to file it with the county clerk and then you are assigned a location," Baezdehicks said.