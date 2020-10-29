UA student flies home to Texas to vote after absentee ballot request was returned

She dropped off her absentee ballot request on Oct. 16 and it was returned on Oct. 27.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brielle Gibbs, a student at the University of Arkansas, is registered to vote in Houston, Texas but instead of traveling nine hours home, she decided to print out a request for an absentee ballot.

Gibbs says she dropped the request off at the University Housing Apartments mailbox on Oct. 16.

The post office postmarked the letter on Oct. 20, but on Oct. 27 the request was returned to Gibbs by her apartment complex with no explanation why.

"I went to the office to get my ballot and was like 'okay it's time to vote' but then they handed me back my absentee ballot request I had sent over two weeks ago," Gibbs said.

Something minor caused Gibbs to miss the deadline to request an absentee ballot, so she is having to fly home to vote.

"I was really upset like the deadline had already passed there is no way I can get it in, I had the request in my hand and not the ballot," Gibbs said.

5NEWS reached out to the post office on Dickson Street for more information, workers say the stamp and address are correct, but a piece of tape at the top could be the reason it was sent back.

The post office supervisor says, "if it appears that a ballot has been tampered with, the ballot could be sent back."

Postal workers say there is no deadline when a ballot needs to be returned if they run into an issue, and there are no markings or ways to notify people if this is the case.

This is Brielle's first eligible Presidential Election where she can vote, and she was looking forward to doing her part.

Her parents are flying her home for one day so she can cast her ballot, then it's back to work and school as usual.

In Texas, the deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Friday, Oct/ 23, 2020.