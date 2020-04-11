Trump coasts to victory in deep-red Oklahoma

President Donald Trump has received the presidential vote in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump and incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe have both coasted to victories in deep-red Oklahoma.

Inhofe is a political icon who has been in office for more than 50 years, including the Senate since 1994.

Inhofe defeated 31-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, along with a Libertarian and two independents.

Broyles is an Oklahoma City lawyer and former television reporter who was making her first run at political office. Inhofe was heavily favored to win.