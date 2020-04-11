Trump coasts to victory in deep-red Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — President Donald Trump and incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe have both coasted to victories in deep-red Oklahoma.
Inhofe is a political icon who has been in office for more than 50 years, including the Senate since 1994.
Inhofe defeated 31-year-old Democrat Abby Broyles, along with a Libertarian and two independents.
Broyles is an Oklahoma City lawyer and former television reporter who was making her first run at political office. Inhofe was heavily favored to win.
A Democrat has not held a U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma since David Boren stepped down in 1994 to become president of the University of Oklahoma.