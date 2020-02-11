Tight race for House seat in solidly red Arkansas nears end

Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic nominee Joyce Elliott traveled across the Little Rock-area district on the last day of early voting Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The unexpectedly competitive race for a House seat in solidly red Arkansas is nearing its end as Tuesday's election approaches.

Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic nominee Joyce Elliott traveled across the Little Rock-area district that Hill has represented since 2015 on the last day of early voting Monday.

The district covers seven counties in central Arkansas. Elliott said she's not taking anything for granted and predicted a potentially razor-thin finish in Tuesday's election.