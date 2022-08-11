Sunday alcohol sales pass in Bentonville and Rogers

According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Voters in Rogers and Bentonville voted in favor of selling alcohol on Sundays, according to recent polling numbers.

According to Benton County election results, in Rogers over 70% voted for alcohol sales on Sundays. In Bentonville, 74% of voters were in favor.

The Keep Our Dollars Local campaign, the committee that collected signatures earlier in the year to put the allowance of Sunday sales of alcohol in Rogers and Bentonville on the ballot, announced the issues would be on the ballot back in July.

In Bentonville, the clerk validated 2,300 signatures and the Rogers City Clerk on June 30 validated 2,450 signatures to send the issue to voters this November.

The petitions were required to have signatures from 15% of the qualified voters who cast ballots in the last state governor's election in each city.

“We’ve taken the approach that it’s really based on economics and benefiting the community. I think it might be different if you had to drive an hour or two away to purchase alcohol on a Sunday but when you can go 10 minutes down the road and get it, it just doesn’t make a lot of sense for us to not allow it here,” said Chairman Clay Kendall.

Election results:

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device