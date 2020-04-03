State Representative GOP Dist. 90 race headed for runoff election

One of the most contentious contests in our area is heading to a runoff election.

ARKANSAS, USA — One of the most contentious contests in our area is heading to a runoff election.

The race for the State Representative GOP Dist. 90 will be decided on March 31, 2020.

Incumbent Jana Della Rosa earned 43% of the votes, while Kendon Underwood secured 36% of the votes, and Chris Latimer received 21% of the votes.

The winner needed to receive 50% of the vote to win the primary and avoid a runoff.

District 90 covers parts of south Benton County, including parts of Rogers, Lowell, and Bethel Heights.

The winner of the runoff election will face lone democratic candidate Kelly Ross Kraut in the general election on November 3, 2020.

Della Rosa and Underwood have run against each other before for the State Rep. position. In 2018 Della Rosa beat Underwood by just three votes.