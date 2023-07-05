Springdale tax extension: What voters need to know before heading to polls

Springdale voters will decide on a sales tax extension that will fund multiple city projects totaling more than $175 million.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It's no secret Northwest Arkansas is growing and Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse says with growth comes the need to improve the quality of life.

"This is a way this is a way larger cities address growth, you know, we bond for these projects," said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

"This is using our existing two cent sales tax," said Mayor Sprouse. "So there's no tax increase involved in this."

What voters will decide on:

$135 million for street improvements

$16.25 million for a new senior center

$16.25 million for parks and recreation upgrades

$7.75 million for a new fire station

"The biggest part of those improvements will be turfing, and LED lighting on all of our sports fields, both our youth baseball,” Mayor Sprouse said speaking about the bond for parks and recreation upgrades. "One large turf soccer field at Randal Tyson and then our girls softball fields at JB Hunt Park, turfing, the infield on those as well."

In return, Mayor Sprouse believes this will bring more business and revenue to the city. "That helps our small businesses, hotels and our restaurants as we attract more and more of those tournaments."

As for the possible new senior center, Mayor Sprouse says it's for growth.

"We're in a 20,000 square foot building. Now, what we will build will be a two- story building adjacent to the gentleman center on Emma Avenue."

The center will also come with computer stations and expansions to its kitchen to grow it's Meal on Wheels program.

