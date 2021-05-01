x
Election Day: Benton County voters to decide on land annexation into Cave Springs

Benton County residents will decide whether to annex a portion of land south of Bentonville into the City of Cave Springs.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's special election day in Benton County. 

Benton County residents will decide whether to annex a portion of land south of Bentonville into the City of Cave Springs. 

Credit: KFSM

The ordinance says that the land is needed for the growing city and other municipal purposes. 

If the annexation is passed, police, fire, emergency medical services, street maintenance and municipal planning services will expand to the new territory. 

Voters can cast their ballot at the Lakeview Baptist Church on Lowell Avenue in Cave Springs. Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. 

