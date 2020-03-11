Sebastian County taking COVID-19 safety precautions this Election Day

At all polling locations in Sebastian Co. are two separate lines when casting your ballot. One for those with a mask and another for those who chose not to wear one.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — In Sebastian County here's what you need to know ahead of Election Day.

“We did two separate lines for sanitation purposes," said David Damron, Sebastian County Election Commission Chairman. "We are cleaning the machines after, between uses when those folks come without a mask on and it’s not as frequent when people are wearing a mask."

Damron says the vast majority of voters are wearing masks from what he’s seen in the River Valley, Quinn Holson being one of them.

“It was actually pretty fast," Holson said. "I almost didn’t go vote because it’s kind of tricky. But we decided we were going to go vote and it went really fast. We showed up everyone was wearing their masks, there wasn’t very many people there."

Holson, a first-time voter, explains her reasoning behind deciding to mask up whole casting her ballot.

“I feel like it’s a respect thing," Holson said. "I feel like at this you know there are elderly people who are going to go vote and people who have low immune system and things like that. I feel like wearing a mask is hiding out germs so everyone should just wear their mask."

Ben Geren Regional Park tornado park is the busiest early voting location and Damron says voter turnout this year has surpassed 2016.