Rutledge, coalition of attorneys general, file amicus brief in Pennsylvania Supreme Court voting case

The brief urges the reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be received three days after Election Day.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 10 state attorneys general, led by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in filing an amicus brief in Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar.

The brief urges the Supreme Court of the United States to grant certiorari and reverse a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court allowing mail-in ballots to be received three days after Election Day, even without postmarks.

“It is imperative that every legal vote be counted and every illegal vote not be counted,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “The integrity of each election is paramount to the future of our great country. Americans must not be kept in the dark and we must shed light on the discrepancies littering this election.”

The brief makes three main arguments.

First, it argues that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overstepped its authority and encroached on the authority of the legislature in ruling that ballots received three days after the election can be accepted, including ballots with an illegible postmark or no postmark at all.

Second, the brief details that voting by mail creates a risk of voter fraud, including in Pennsylvania.

Lastly, it explains how the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision exacerbated these risks of absentee ballot fraud.

The brief finishes by urging the Supreme Court of the United States to grant certiorari, grant expedited review, and reverse the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.