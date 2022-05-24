Primary Election Results | Washington Co. Sheriff's race

Washington County Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell is up against fellow Republican Jovey Mel Marshall for the sheriff's position.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Voters decided between two Republican nominees to take the position of Washington County sheriff in Tuesday's, May 24, Arkansas Primary Election.

Jovey Mel Marshall and Jay Cantrell are the two candidates hoping to be named the next Washington County Sheriff.

Marshall began working at the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) in 1993 and was there for seven years. He believes things need to be done differently at the jail to alleviate the overcrowding issue.

"We have a jail population that’s overcrowded," he said. "I understand that but we got to find different ways, people can’t afford $90 million for expansion, we just can’t do it. We are taxed to death as it is."

Cantrell is currently the Chief Deputy and has worked at the WCSO since 1981. He supports a jail expansion that will be able to take the growing county into the next 15-20 years.

"I’ve got over 40 years experience in law enforcement, all of it at the sheriff’s office," he said. "I’ve been to countless quorum court meetings, committee meetings, I understand how county government works. You know, I’ve got a broad range of experience, so I think I’m well qualified to be the next sheriff for the people of Washington County."

Cantrell says the sheriff's office is dealing with two big issues right now, recruitment and retention of deputies, and an overcrowded county jail. He says all of the departments across the area are recruiting from the same select group of people wanting to go into law enforcement, and that Washington County needs to attract those people.

"We need to make Washington County more attractive," Cantrell said. "We’ve done a little with recruiting bonuses, retention bonuses and referral bonuses. So, we’ve done a little with that, but I think we just really have to work on that job satisfaction and that family atmosphere that the sheriff’s office is famous for, we just have to continue to cultivate that and to make people want to come to us."

Marshall says he wants to enact the Code 50 program that would allow deputies to check on elderly and disabled citizens. He also says we really need public service.

"Inmates that do crimes, instead of being locked up down here, they need to be paying back their citizens by cleaning stuff up, painting, working on stuff, cutting grass, weeds, whatever necessary, picking up trash," he said. "They need to be doing all these things. I’m going to bring it back the old way, the old chain gang, it’s here."

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

The polls opened at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Results to begin updating after polls close at 7:30 p.m.

