Poll: 2nd Congressional District race between Hill, Elliott tied headed into early voting

Voters in Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District could be headed towards a photo finish in the race between GOP incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill and Democratic State Sen. Joyce Elliott.

A new poll from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College shows Hill with 46% support to Elliott’s 45.5% among 644 likely voters. The poll was conducted on Sunday, Oct. 11-Tuesday, Oct. 13 and has a margin of error of +/-4.9%.

“This race has been competitive since we first surveyed it right after Labor Day. The race has tightened a pinch, but it remains very unpredictable headed into the home stretch,” said Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock. “With the war chests both sides have accumulated, I feel strongly this race will remain tight until the final votes are counted.”