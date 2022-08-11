Oklahoma election results: Kevin Stitt projected to be re-elected as Governor by AP

In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt found himself in a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joy Hofmeister.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Associated Press has projected Kevin Stitt as the Governor of Oklahoma.

In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt found himself in a tough reelection fight against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the AP reported.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt has held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister. The 49-year-old Stitt won despite Hofmeister’s support from many of the state’s Native American tribes with whom Stitt had feuded during much of his first term.

Stitt was aided in part by a late infusion of advertisements from the Republican Governor’s Association. Those ads linked Hofmeister to President Joe Biden, who lost every one of the state’s 77 counties in the 2020 presidential election. They also criticized Hofmeister for supporting a series of tax increases in 2018 that helped fund pay raises for teachers.

Results (with 89% of votes in)

Kevin Stitt (R): 56.3%

Joy Hofmeister (D): 40.9%

Ervin Yen (I): 1.4%

Natalie Bruno (L): 1.4%

