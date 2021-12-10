Oklahoma Bond election results are in

Voters decided on a $3.5 million bond that would way for storm shelters to be built within some Sallisaw schools.

OKLAHOMA, USA — In Sallisaw, voters decided on a big project for the school system and the results are in.

The $3.5 million bond issue to pat for storm shelters to be built at the high school, middle school and both Eastside and Liberty elementary schools.

In Leflore County, voters in Heaver and Howe are deciding if Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OGE) can continue to distribute electricity within the cities.