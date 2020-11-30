NWA and River Valley runoff elections and voting sites

There are several runoff elections in our area happening on Tuesday, Dec. 1. All polling locations will be open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — There are several runoff elections in our area happening on Tuesday, Dec. 1. All polling locations will be open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Benton County voters will get to decide on four city council races in four cities.

Bentonville Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew and Jeff Matkins

Centerton Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette and Council Member Robin M. Reed

Lowell Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki and Liz Estes

Springdale Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse and Kathy Jaycox

Benton County Voting Locations:

First Landmark Baptist Church at 206 SE 28th St., Bentonville

Reach Church at 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Lowell First Baptist Church at 209 – A Washington St., Lowell

Moose Lodge #877 at 215 W. Apple Blossom, Springdale

In Washington County voters will get to decide on two city council races.

Fayetteville City Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Tanner Pettigrew and D’Andre L. Jones

Springdale Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousee and Kathy Jaycox

Washinton County Voting Locations:

Baldwin Church of Christ at 4377 Huntsville Rd, Fayetteville

Genesis Church at 205 Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville

Sang Avenue Baptist Church at 1425 N. Sang Ave, Fayetteville

Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E. Rock St, Fayetteville

Calvary Church at 1000 N. Gutensohn, Springdale

Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W. Huntsville Rd, Springdale

First Church of the Nazarene at 2300 S. 40th Street, Springdale

Springdale Civic Center at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd # D1, Springdale