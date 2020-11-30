NWA and River Valley runoff elections and voting sites

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — There are several runoff elections in our area happening on Tuesday, Dec. 1. All polling locations will be open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In Benton County voters will get to decide on four city council races in four cities.
- Bentonville Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew and Jeff Matkins
- Centerton Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette and Council Member Robin M. Reed
- Lowell Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki and Liz Estes
- Springdale Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse and Kathy Jaycox
Benton County Voting Locations:
- First Landmark Baptist Church at 206 SE 28th St., Bentonville
- Reach Church at 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
- Lowell First Baptist Church at 209 – A Washington St., Lowell
- Moose Lodge #877 at 215 W. Apple Blossom, Springdale
In Washington County voters will get to decide on two city council races.
- Fayetteville City Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Tanner Pettigrew and D’Andre L. Jones
Washinton County Voting Locations:
- Baldwin Church of Christ at 4377 Huntsville Rd, Fayetteville
- Genesis Church at 205 Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville
- Sang Avenue Baptist Church at 1425 N. Sang Ave, Fayetteville
- Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E. Rock St, Fayetteville
- Calvary Church at 1000 N. Gutensohn, Springdale
- Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W. Huntsville Rd, Springdale
- First Church of the Nazarene at 2300 S. 40th Street, Springdale
- Springdale Civic Center at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd # D1, Springdale
In Sebastian County voters living in Hartford will get to decide who will be the new mayor. The only voting location will be at the Hartford Fire Center.