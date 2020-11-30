x
NWA and River Valley runoff elections and voting sites

There are several runoff elections in our area happening on Tuesday, Dec. 1. All polling locations will be open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In Benton County voters will get to decide on four city council races in four cities. 

  • Bentonville Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew and Jeff Matkins 
  • Centerton Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette and Council Member Robin M. Reed 
  • Lowell Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki and Liz Estes 
  • Springdale Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse and Kathy Jaycox

Benton County Voting Locations: 

  • First Landmark Baptist Church at 206 SE 28th St., Bentonville 
  • Reach Church at 900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton 
  • Lowell First Baptist Church at 209 – A Washington St., Lowell 
  • Moose Lodge #877 at 215 W. Apple Blossom, Springdale

In Washington County voters will get to decide on two city council races. 

  • Fayetteville City Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Tanner Pettigrew and D’Andre L. Jones 
  • Springdale Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousee and Kathy Jaycox

Washinton County Voting Locations: 

  • Baldwin Church of Christ at 4377 Huntsville Rd, Fayetteville 
  • Genesis Church at 205 Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville 
  • Sang Avenue Baptist Church at 1425 N. Sang Ave, Fayetteville 
  • Yvonne Richardson Center at 240 E. Rock St, Fayetteville 
  • Calvary Church at 1000 N. Gutensohn, Springdale 
  • Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W. Huntsville Rd, Springdale 
  • First Church of the Nazarene at 2300 S. 40th Street, Springdale 
  • Springdale Civic Center at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd # D1, Springdale 

In Sebastian County voters living in Hartford will get to decide who will be the new mayor. The only voting location will be at the Hartford Fire Center. 

