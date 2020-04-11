Mississippi approves flag with magnolia, 'In God We Trust'

It replaces a Confederate-themed flag that state lawmakers retired months ago as part of the national reckoning over racial injustice.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi voters have approved a new state flag with a magnolia and the phrase "In God We Trust."

The magnolia flag was the only design on the state's general election ballot. Voters were asked to say yes or no — and a majority said yes.