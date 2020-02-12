Local runoff election results

Results are in for runoff elections in our area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Results are in for runoff elections in our area.

In Benton County, Gayatri Agnew has earned a spot on the Bentonville City Council with 56% of the vote.

In Centerton, Amy Rochette beat incumbent council member Robin M. Reed with 61% of the vote.

Kendell Stucki has taken Ward 3, Position 1 with the City of Lowell, gaining 66% of the vote.

In Springdale, Mark Fougerousse earned a spot on City Council with more than 80% of the vote.

In the race for Fayetteville City Council, D'Andre Jones won with 72% of the vote.