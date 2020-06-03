Latimer endorses Underwood for State Rep. GOP Dist. 90 runoff election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Candidate Chris Latimer has lost the race for Arkansas State Representative GOP District 90 but has chosen who to endorse in the runoff election.
One of the most contentious contests in our area headed to a runoff election on Super Tuesday.
Latimer sent the following statement to 5NEWS Friday (March 6) endorsing Kendon Underwood for the spot.
"I am deeply grateful to all who voted for and supported me throughout this campaign for Arkansas State Representative. I am honored to have had this opportunity and proud that, throughout the campaign, I remained firm in who I am and what I believe in. Running a positive campaign doesn’t always draw the most attention, but it’s the right thing to do. I am thankful for each one of my supporters and especially grateful for my campaign team.
Regarding an endorsement for a candidate in the runoff election, I have chosen to support Kendon Underwood. I respect both of my opponents. However, I was disappointed to see a lack of civility between them in this last election. While I honor and appreciate current State Representative Jana Della Rosa for her hard work and service to Arkansas and the people of district 90, candidate Kendon Underwood aligns more closely with the platform on which I ran my campaign — lowering taxes, limiting government, and parent choice for their child’s education. I look forward to continuing my involvement in my community and being a voice for the values I am passionate about. God bless, Chris Latimer."
Incumbent Jana Della Rosa earned 43% of the votes, while Kendon Underwood secured 36% of the votes, and Chris Latimer received 21% of the votes.
The winner needed to receive 50% of the vote to win the primary and avoid a runoff.
District 90 covers parts of south Benton County, including parts of Rogers, Lowell, and Bethel Heights.
The winner of the runoff election will face lone democratic candidate Kelly Ross Kraut in the general election on November 3, 2020.
Della Rosa and Underwood have run against each other before for the State Rep. position. In 2018 Della Rosa beat Underwood by just three votes.