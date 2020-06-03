Latimer endorses Underwood for State Rep. GOP Dist. 90 runoff election

"I am deeply grateful to all who voted for and supported me throughout this campaign for Arkansas State Representative. I am honored to have had this opportunity and proud that, throughout the campaign, I remained firm in who I am and what I believe in. Running a positive campaign doesn’t always draw the most attention, but it’s the right thing to do. I am thankful for each one of my supporters and especially grateful for my campaign team.



Regarding an endorsement for a candidate in the runoff election, I have chosen to support Kendon Underwood. I respect both of my opponents. However, I was disappointed to see a lack of civility between them in this last election. While I honor and appreciate current State Representative Jana Della Rosa for her hard work and service to Arkansas and the people of district 90, candidate Kendon Underwood aligns more closely with the platform on which I ran my campaign — lowering taxes, limiting government, and parent choice for their child’s education. I look forward to continuing my involvement in my community and being a voice for the values I am passionate about. God bless, Chris Latimer."