Joyce Elliott to concede Arkansas 2nd District race to Rep. French Hill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Joyce Elliott addressed her issues with trust and democracy after election night and will be offered remarks on the results for the campaign for Arkansas's 2nd Congressional District.

In her address, she announced she will concede the Arkansas 2nd District race to Rep. French Hill.

One of Elliott's ended her speech with a remark to fellow Arkansans: "I know you I see you and I will continue to fight for you."

Watch Joyce address Arkansas here:

According to Associated Press, Republican incumbent French Hill was re-elected to serve Arkansas in the U.S. House of Representatives for a third time.

The race tightened between Hill and Elliott within the last two months of campaigning as polls showed the two tied or within the margin of error.

Tuesday night, In a statement, Elliott said that "this race is not over" and that she hadn't called Hill to concede.

"Voters deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted," Elliott said. "There are still a significant number of votes to be counted and stacks of bankers' boxes of absentee and provisional ballots uncounted in Pulaski County."

Elliott asked that every vote to be counted and wait for the final result.