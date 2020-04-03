x
Joe Biden wins Arkansas Democratic presidential primary race

Biden defeated a congested field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in Arkansas, including Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard.
ARKANSAS, USA — Former Vice President Joe Biden has was the Arkansas Democratic presidential primary race. 

Biden defeated a congested field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in Arkansas, including Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard. 

Biden has gained support from two of the state's top Democratic figures, former U.S. Sen. and Gov. David Pryor and his son, former Sen. Mark Pryor.

He scored a resounding victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday (February 29). 

If he receives enough pledged delegates, Biden will face Trump in the general election on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. 