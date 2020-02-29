x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

elections

Jill Biden to travel to Arkansas

Dr. Jill Biden, wife to presidential candidate Joe Biden, will travel to Arkansas March 1st.
Credit: @DrBiden on Twitter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Dr. Jill Biden, wife to presidential candidate Joe Biden, will travel to Arkansas on Sunday, March 1st.

Dr. Biden will be speaking at a First Baptist Church service in North Little Rock. She will be joined by State Representatives Jamie Scott and Fred Love and State Senator Linda Chesterfield. 

The visit comes as former vice president Joe Biden campaigns in several states ahead of the Super Tuesday contest.

Arkansas will vote in the primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3rd. Early voting ends on Monday. 