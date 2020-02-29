Jill Biden to travel to Arkansas

Dr. Jill Biden, wife to presidential candidate Joe Biden, will travel to Arkansas March 1st.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Dr. Jill Biden, wife to presidential candidate Joe Biden, will travel to Arkansas on Sunday, March 1st.

Dr. Biden will be speaking at a First Baptist Church service in North Little Rock. She will be joined by State Representatives Jamie Scott and Fred Love and State Senator Linda Chesterfield.

The visit comes as former vice president Joe Biden campaigns in several states ahead of the Super Tuesday contest.