Gov. Asa Hutchinson congratulates Sarah Huckabee Sanders on historic victory

Governor Hutchinson met with Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday to congratulate her on the historic win and speak about their upcoming transition.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history on Tuesday as she will become Arkansas's first female governor.

She won the 2022 election to become the 47th Arkansas governor, beating out Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington.

In her speech declaring victory, Sanders went on to proclaim her win to become the future Governor of Arkansas as being "the honor of a lifetime."

On Wednesday, Governor-elect Sanders met with Governor Asa Hutchinson at the Governor’s Mansion to discuss their upcoming transition.

Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her victory and also committed his administration to "full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition."

Today I congratulated my friend and the next Governor of Arkansas, @SarahHuckabee. I’m proud of the work she’s put in to continue our shared goal of making the Natural State the best it can be, and I know she will serve our state well. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/T640neEHPS — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) November 9, 2022

Spokesperson for Sanders, Judd Deere, explained that "With this being Arkansas’ first Republican to-Republican gubernatorial transition, the two agreed that it presents incredible opportunities to continue to move the state forward and unleash new, bold reforms."