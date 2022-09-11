Candidate calls for recount after losing by 2 votes in Highfill mayoral race

Highfill mayoral candidate Jeremy Rogers is calling for a recount after he lost the race by two votes.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — A Highfill mayoral candidate is calling for a recount after he lost the race by two votes in the 2022 election on Nov. 8.

According to Benton County Communications Director Melody Kwok, Jeremy Rogers has requested a recount after losing the election by two votes to Chris Holland.

"Everybody has a voice and this goes to show you, this election here that every vote does count," Holland said. “I’m thankful for every vote and everyone that supported me but we’ll see the election isn’t certified yet.”

Holland served as Mayor of Highfill from 2005-2010 and has served on the city's planning commission and city council for more than two decades. He says he hopes to bring people's voices back to city hall.

"Whether you lived here your whole life or just one day, you know that your voice is heard and your opinion matters," he said.

Rogers says when the early voting numbers came in he was down by just a dozen votes, and then just two votes when the final results were posted.

"I feel like I owe it to the citizens of Highfill that I give them that opportunity to ensure that the results are 100% undeniably accurate," Rogers said.

Rogers also serves on the city council. He says he ran because he wants to see more family-owned businesses open in Highfill. He also wants to improve the city's infrastructure.

"I’m extremely proud of the citizens of Highfill for going out and supporting the city regardless of the choice," he said. "I was a little disappointed that I fell short of just two votes but I do look forward to staying engaged in the community.”

Rogers will pay .25 cents per ballot for the recount. Kwok says the total ballots were exactly 600, so he will pay $150 for the recount.

If the results are in Rogers' favor, then Kwok says he will be paid back.



The recount has to be done before certification on Nov. 18. The date for the recount has not been set yet, but it will be at the election commission in Rogers.

