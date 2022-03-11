Groups against and for legalizing recreational marijuana make final push before election day

Groups on both sides of Issue 4 regarding recreational marijuana spent the last day of early voting making their case to voters ahead of election day.

ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's ballot is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.



The latest poll from the University of Arkansas showed a decrease in support for the issue.

“A month ago, it looked like issue four was going to pass. Now it looks like it may fail,” said Jerry Cox, Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee.



Cox said that he's against legalizing recreational marijuana and explained that the reason why is that he believes it would hurt Arkansans— He isn't the only one who feels that way.

About 40 different groups met at the capital on Monday to share why they’re against the issue.



“You have here over 40 groups around the State of Arkansas, who all say issue four is bad," said Cox. "And they're saying that for different reasons. But they're all good reasons."



The Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation is one of the groups that shared their thoughts, and they said the reason they don’t support the issue is because of labor concerns.



“We can't find a reliable workforce in Arkansas," said Mark Lambert the State Affairs Director for the Arkansas Farm Bureau Federation.



Lambert explained that if Issue 4 does pass they believe it could be difficult for farmers to find more employees.

“It's a big concern for our farmers and ranchers trying to find safe, reliable workers on multimillion-dollar pieces of equipment and not getting hurt day in and day out,” Lambert added.



Cox agreed and added that he believes the issue could impact hemp farmers, as well as CBD and hemp businesses.

“These guys are going to take over anything that you make from the cannabis plant that includes CBD oil. It includes industrial hemp,” said Cox.



Meanwhile, those in support of the issue explained that this isn't the case

“So, there's a federal farm bill that regulates CBD and hemp, and issue four just simply has nothing to do with him or CBD in the state of Arkansas,” said Alex Gray with Responsible Growth Arkansas.



Gray added how the passing of recreational marijuana could also provide Arkansans with new jobs.

“Provides for new competition and provides for expanded opportunities with 52 new licenses,” said Lambert.



Gray also explained how with the possibility of Issue 2 passing and impacting recreational marijuana, now could be the time to take action.

