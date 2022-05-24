Fayetteville resident discusses importance of voting in Arkansas elections

"You've got to be informed, but if you're not involved nothing happens."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rain has soaked our area, but that didn't keep voters from casting their ballots at the polls for the Arkansas Primary Election Tuesday, May 24.

Washington County resident Bill Bush says he has been voting since he was old enough to do so.

"Some people, I have some friends that aren’t voting. Well, I say, man, get out and vote, there are people that have paid a huge price so we can be free," Bush said. "Every person counts, every vote counts," Bush said.

It's a price he is familiar with, his father serving in the National Guard.

"My dad was in World War II, Korean War. He was a battalion commander in 936 field artillery, they had a reunion every year for 60 years after Korea all these buddies got him elected county judge,” Bush said.

Hi father, William Bush, served Washington County in 1953 as the County Judge. His Military and political background are why Bush has consistently voted rain or shine.

“You've got to be informed, but if you're not involved nothing happens," he said.

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

