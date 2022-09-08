x
Elections

Election results | Siloam Springs Board of Directors races

Ken Wiles and Betsy Blair-Finn both avoided a November election by winning their seats in the Siloam Springs Board of Director races.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — Siloam Springs voters cast their ballots in two Board of Directors races Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Out of the 65 votes in Ward 2, 46 were for Ken Wiles, who won the seat with more than 70% of the vote. 

Betsy Blair-Finn also avoided a November election and won the Ward 3 seat with 63% of the vote, earning 67 votes. 

