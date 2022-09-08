Election results | Fort Smith Board of Directors Position 5 Seat

Incumbent Robyn Dawson and Christina Catsavis will now move on to a run-off election during the November general election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The field has been narrowed down to two candidates for the at-Large Position 5 Seat for the Fort Smith Board of Directors.

Incumbent Robyn Dawson and Christina Catsavis were the two top-vote earners in the primary election that concluded Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Dawson got 31% of the vote with a total of 660 votes, while Catsavis got 42.5% with 906 votes. The third candidate, Carl Nevin, received 526 votes, giving him 25.5%.

Since none of the candidates captured more than 50% of the vote during the primary election, the top two candidates, Dawson and Catsavis, will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as a run-off.

The election for the Director-at-large Position 6 and Position 7 Seats will also be held during the general election.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device