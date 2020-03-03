Early voting ends as coordinators prepare for Super Tuesday

Voters will be asked to identify which ballot style they would like, with options ranging from Republican, Democratic or a nonpartisan Judicial ballot.

ARKANSAS, USA — Early voting has now ended for both Arkansas and Oklahoma. Coordinators in Washington and Benton Counties say their numbers are higher than in recent years.

"Our numbers will be higher than what we saw in 2016 for the presidential primary," said Jennifer Price, Director of Elections for Washington County.

"It's about average, a little higher than what we had in 2018," said Benton County Clerk Betsy Harrell.

Price says they saw about a 10% voter turnout this year, an encouraging number heading into Super Tuesday (March 3).

"We anticipate that election day will be busy as well and we are grateful to see these numbers," Price said. "A lot of hard work goes into putting together any election and so seeing the voter turnout as high as it is right now should mean we should have a high voter turnout on election day."

Price says she wants voters to know what to expect if you need to cast your ballot Tuesday. She says you will be asked to identify which ballot style you would like, with options ranging from Republican, Democratic or a nonpartisan Judicial ballot.

"We are not asking are you a republican or democrat, that's not what we are looking for. We just want to know on this day which ballot style would you like," Price said.

Harrell says while the numbers are slightly above average this year, anything less than 100% is too few.

"We have spent more money and more time and energy to make this convenient and accessible as possible. We have 36 polling sites from 7:30 to 7:30," Harrell said.

Harrall says she wants to send this message to get voters across the county to vote.

"They need to get to the ballot box and elect their leaders and vote on issues like sales tax and school board members," she said. "They just need to take that seriously. A lot of people have made a lot of sacrifices for us to have the right to vote so I think they need to take that seriously."