Early voting begins Tuesday in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Benton County voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for the Bentonville, Centerton, Lowell and Springdale City Council runoff races.

Below are the races:

In Bentonville, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew/Jeff Matkins

In Centerton, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette/Council Member Robin M. Reed

In Lowell, Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki/Liz Estes

In Springdale, Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse/Kathy Jaycox

Voting locations for November:

Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville

Bentonville 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville

Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Benton County Clerk’s Office in Rogers

Rogers 2111 W Walnut, Rogers

Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voting locations for December, all open 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1

First Landmark Baptist Church

206 SE 28th St., Bentonville

Reach Church

900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Lowell First Baptist Church

209 A Washington St., Lowell