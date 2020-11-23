Early voting begins Tuesday in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Benton County voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for the Bentonville, Centerton, Lowell and Springdale City Council runoff races.
Below are the races:
- In Bentonville, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew/Jeff Matkins
- In Centerton, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette/Council Member Robin M. Reed
- In Lowell, Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki/Liz Estes
- In Springdale, Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse/Kathy Jaycox
Voting locations for November:
Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville
Bentonville 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville
Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Benton County Clerk’s Office in Rogers
Rogers 2111 W Walnut, Rogers
Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Voting locations for December, all open 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1
First Landmark Baptist Church
206 SE 28th St., Bentonville
Reach Church
900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Lowell First Baptist Church
209 A Washington St., Lowell
Moose Lodge #877
215 W. Apple Blossom, Springdale