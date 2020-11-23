x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Elections

Early voting begins Tuesday in Benton County

Benton County voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for City Council runoff races.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Benton County voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for the Bentonville, Centerton, Lowell and Springdale City Council runoff races. 

Below are the races:

  • In Bentonville, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Gayatri Agnew/Jeff Matkins
  • In Centerton, Council Member Ward 1, Position 2: Amy Rochette/Council Member Robin M. Reed
  • In Lowell, Council Member Ward 3, Position 1: Kendell Stucki/Liz Estes
  • In Springdale, Council Member Ward 4, Position 2: Mark Fougerousse/Kathy Jaycox

Voting locations for November:

Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville
Bentonville 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville 
Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
Nov. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Benton County Clerk’s Office in Rogers
Rogers 2111 W Walnut, Rogers 
Nov. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 

Voting locations for December, all open 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 

First Landmark Baptist Church 
206 SE 28th St., Bentonville 

Reach Church 
900 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton 

Lowell First Baptist Church 
209 A Washington St., Lowell 

Moose Lodge #877 
215 W. Apple Blossom, Springdale 

RELATED: Local governments of Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse

RELATED: Arkansas approves permanent sales tax, now what?