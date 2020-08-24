Drive-thru voter registration event in Centerton

The drive-thru event will be Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Centerton City Hall parking lot located at 290 N. Main Street.

CENTERTON, Ark. — Are you registered to vote? Do you need to make a name change or address change?

The League of Women Voters of Arkansas is holding a Voter Registration Drive-Thru in Centerton this weekend.

The drive-thru event will be Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Centerton City Hall parking lot located at 290 N. Main Street.

You can fill out your Voter Registration form from the safety and convenience of your car.

Safety precautions will be observed by everyone working at the event and masks will be required by all participants.