Boozman raises $1.1M for Arkansas Senate reelection bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Sen. John Boozman continues to surpass his rivals in fundraising ahead of next month's Republican primary in Arkansas.

Boozman's campaign on Friday reported raising $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection bid.

He reported spending $2.1 million during the quarter and having $2.5 million on hand. Boozman was first elected in 2010 and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Jake Bequette, a former NFL and Arkansas Razorbacks player challenging Boozman, reported raising nearly $344,000 during the quarter and spending almost $200,000.

Another Senate hopeful, conservative activist Jan Morgan, raised more than $215,000.

