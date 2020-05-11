Ballots still being counted for close race for Rogers City Council position

The city is still waiting to process an additional 1,061 provisional ballots before making the final call.

ROGERS, Ark. — The race is very close this year for a seat on the Rogers City Council.

After Election Night, it’s looking like newcomer April Legere might take victory over Jerry Carmichael for the Ward 3, position 2, but the official tally will not be announced until this Friday (Nov. 6).

The city is still waiting to process an additional 1,061 provisional ballots before making the final call.

According to Benton County officials, “Provisional just means the vote is counted after whatever is keeping someone from voting on a ‘normal’ ballot is resolved.”

The Washington County Election Commission Official, Jennifer Price, explains further.

“Provisional falls into three categories, one is they’re unable to show ID, or we could not verify their voter registration and the third is for voters who originally requested an absentee ballot but voted in person,” Price said.

We were unable to get in contact with Carmichael for comment, but Legere says both candidates were respectful throughout the race. Legere says she does not believe the additional provisional votes will change the outcome.