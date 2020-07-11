Arkansas voters still have time to 'cure' their ballots

About 140 voters in Washington County have the opportunity to bring their photo ID to the clerk's office so their vote is counted this election.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Volunteers all across our area are still counting ballots, most of them being absentee ballots that voters sent in without a photo ID or signature.

In some cases, state law gives those voters a chance to provide the needed information to get their votes counted.

Workers at the Washington County Courthouse continue the absentee ballot canvassing process. So far, they’ve discovered that about 140 people did not provide a copy of their photo ID with their absentee ballot.

“Those are the only ones we have contacted currently because they’re the only group that can come in and shows their ID in order for their ballot to count," said Jennifer Price, Washington County Election Commission Director.

Arkansas state law provides for voters who are unable to show ID, either at the polls or on the absentee ballot, to sign an optional verification of identity, but some people didn’t do that this year.

“They have an opportunity to come back to the county courthouse, go to the clerk’s office, and show ID," Price said. "There’s a form that they’ll sign when they do that and when they go through all of those steps, we will be able to count their absentee ballot."



Other voters have encountered a different issue with their absentee ballots.

Marla Keady says her family decided to vote absentee this year because of COVID-19 concerns. When she went to check the status of her ballot online she says it showed her husband and son's ballots had been received, but hers was not.

“I mailed all three the same day from the same post office," Keady said. "All three of us double-checked and made our little check marks on the outside of the envelope to make sure everything was included."

Keady says the county clerk’s office told her they will do some research to try and find her ballot.

“I know Arkansas has been completely and been called but still you want to make sure your vote counts also," Keady said.

She has hope that it will.

If like Marla you are having trouble finding the status of your ballot online contact your local county clerk’s office or the secretary of state.

We’ve also included a list of the 140 people who still have the chance to cure their ballot in Washington County.