Arkansas to allow absentee voting due to COVID-19 concerns

Absentee voting will be an option for Arkansans who have health concerns regarding COVID-19.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson says if any Arkansan has a COVID-19 related health concern, they can request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election.

Chairmen of the state's two major political parties appeared with Gov. Hutchinson during his daily COVID-19 briefing to support the interpretation. 

Early voting begins two weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

You can contact your county clerk to receive an absentee ballot. You must be a registered voter and you must include your voter ID when absentee voting.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.