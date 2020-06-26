Arkansas Secretary of State releases statement on absentee voting

To receive an absentee ballot, you need to request to have an absentee ballot application sent to you by contacting your County Clerk

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston released the following statement regarding absentee voting in the state.

"As Secretary of State and Chief Election Officer for the State of Arkansas, I have been receiving many questions and have listened to the many concerns of the citizens of Arkansas as to the upcoming November election. We are fortunate in Arkansas that we have in place the means by which registered voters may request an absentee ballot. According to Ark. Code Ann. §§ 7-5-402 and 7-5-404, a voter may request an absentee ballot due to one of the following reasons:• You will be unavoidably absent from your polling site on Election Day, OR



• You will be unable to attend your polling site on election day due to illness or physical disability, OR

• You are a member of the Uniformed Services, merchant marines or the spouse or a dependent family member and are away from your polling location due to the member’s active duty status, OR

• A U.S. citizen whose residence is in Arkansas but is temporarily living outside the territorial limits of the United States.

Those provisions, as provided by state law, allow the voters of the state to contact their local County Clerk, and request an absentee ballot for one of the stated reasons. I understand many of our citizens may be assisting loved ones or are fearful of exposing a vulnerable family member to the virus. I understand that many are fearful of contacting or passing along the virus to others in the community. While my office continues to work with county officials to prepare polling locations, we are also anticipating and preparing for an increase in Absentee Ballot requests due to the COVID-19 virus.It is my opinion and belief, that our current laws are sufficient to allow the registered voters of Arkansas the choice of going to their local polling location or requesting an absentee ballot from their local County Clerk. We are fortunate that our lawmakers had the foresight in crafting our election laws to allow for times of being unavoidably absent whether by natural disaster, war, or global pandemic."

To receive an absentee ballot, you need to request to have an absentee ballot application sent to you by contacting your County Clerk (click here) in the county where you are registered to vote. You may also download an absentee ballot application (click here).

To be qualified to vote an absentee ballot, you must meet one of the following criteria:

Note: On your application you may designate how you wish to receive your ballot: by picking it up in person, by mail, or bearer. UOCAVA voters have an additional delivery option for their absentee ballot (click here).

Please contact your Arkansas County Clerk with any questions about the absentee voting process. You can find your clerk here.