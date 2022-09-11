Local races going to runoff elections in Arkansas

A few races in our area will be heading to a runoff election on Dec. 6.

ARKANSAS, USA — Results are continuing to come in after Election Day in Arkansas. Some of the candidates running in local races will have to face each other again during a December runoff.

In Arkansas, runoff elections can be held for local positions.

A race can end in a runoff if it has more than two candidates running and non of them secure at least 50% of the vote.

There can also be a runoff if a candidate has at least 40% of the vote, but they must be leading their opponents by less than 20%.

The runoff election is planned for Dec. 6, 2022.

Runoff races

Mayor of Alma

Out of the five candidates running for the Mayor of Alma, none of them received at least 50% of the vote.

Mayor of Bella Vista

None of the three candidates vying for Bella Vista Mayor secured 50% of the vote.

Mayor of Centerton

Mayor Bill Edwards only secured 48% of the vote against his other four opponents.

Mayor of Farmington

Incumbent Ernie Penn did receive 50% of the vote, but opponent Diane Bryant received 31%, leaving a 19% gap.

Scott County Sheriff & Collector

Republican Clint McPherson secured 45% of the vote against Independent candidates Randy shores, who received 33%, and Tim Starr, who got 22%.

Issue 3 in Arkansas is at a standstill with a 50% vote for and a 50% vote against the religious freedom amendment.

