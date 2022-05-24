Primary Election Results | Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Race

On Tuesday, Arkansas voters will determine nominees for races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans are headed to the polls this Tuesday, May 24, for primary voting to determine who will appear on ballots during the 2022 midterm elections in November.

The polls open at 7:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Below are the results for the Republican primary for the lieutenant governor race (no Democratic candidates for Tuesday's race). The winner will face Libertarian primary candidate Frank Gilbert and Democratic primary candidate Kelly Krout in the November election. If there is a runoff following tonight's vote (no candidate is able to secure over 50% of the vote), that race will be decided in June.

Arkansas Lieutenant Governor primary candidates and results:

(Results will update after polls close at 7:30)

Chris Bequette - The former Razorback is leaving the financial industry in hopes to be the state's next lieutenant governor.

Doyle Webb - The former chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, holding the position from 2008-2020.

Greg Bledsoe - The current surgeon general for the state, running on an anti-abortion, upholding the Second Amendment, lowering taxes and investing in education platform.

Ark. Senator Jason Rapert - Current Arkansas Senator Jason Rapert is running for lieutenant governor after being re-elected into office in 2018. He is the chairman of the Senate State Agencies Committee, member of the Tax & Revenue & Joint Budget Committees, Past Joint Chair of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee and Past President of the National Council of Insurance Legislators.

Judge Joseph Wood - The Washington County judge is serving his second term as county judge.

Ark. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge - Current Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is hoping voters will transition her to the lieutenant governor after her term limit ends as AG.

