Arkansas primary election 2022 | Live updates, results

Below you will find the latest updates regarding polling locations, ballot issues, and the decision in the races.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is here in Arkansas and voters have until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots in 2022 May primary.

Some of the major races include who will be chosen to run for Arkansas governor on the Republican and Democratic tickets and a packed race to see who will become the GOP choice for Lieutenant Governor.

When you head to the polls, remember that party affiliations are optional, you will need identification to vote under Arkansas law, and if you are still in line when polls closed you are still allowed to vote.

For a full list of all the Arkansas primary races, click here.

1:15 p.m.

Rain is expected tonight for most parts of Arkansas, so plan to take an umbrella along with identification, and if you are still in line at 7:30 p.m. you are legally allowed to still cast a ballot.

12:00 p.m.

Counties across Arkansas saw a record number of early voters with almost 10% of people in the state already casting their ballot.

7:45 a.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, republican candidate for governor, voted this morning at Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Little Rock, joined by her husband and children. Several other candidates came together this morning in downtown Little Rock to kick off election day, including Sanders' democratic opponent for governor, Chris Jones.

7:30 a.m.