Elections

Arkansas judge who protested executions won't run in 2022

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen said Monday he plans to retire when his term on the bench expires at the end of 2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge who was prohibited from hearing death penalty related cases after he demonstrated against executions is not seeking reelection next year. 

Griffen was first elected to the seat in 2010. 

The state Supreme Court prohibited Griffen from handling execution-related cases in April 2017 after he demonstrated against executions the same day he blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug. 

Griffen has previously served on the state appeals court.

