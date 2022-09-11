This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

Democratic candidate Steve Magie is currently winning by 4 votes in House District 56, which will most likely be recounted once all ballots are counted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes.

Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.

Magie, who is currently a State Representative for District 72, has a total of 4,039 votes while Republican candidate Trent Minner has 4,035.

Provisional and absentee ballots may still need to be counted in the race, but Magie currently has the lead in the race.

If that vote total holds up, this race could be the closest in Arkansas for the 2022 elections.

In a statement, Minner told us that his team is still awaiting the final results and that "we should know more in the coming days."

"I appreciate all of the support throughout my campaign, and I remain committed to bringing the new and effective leadership Conway residents deserve to the State Capitol," Minner said. "Once all votes are counted, I am confident that we will win this race."

Magie told us that it was too close to call and provisional ballots are still to be counted.

"I am proud of all involved, especially my family and friends for their unwavering support and encouragement," he said. "Now we wait for the final count."

Arkansas does not have automatic recounts, but candidates can request one.

No margin is required for a recount and there isn't a deadline for the recount's completion.

A request for a recount must be made within two days of the unofficial results are announced.

The Libertarian candidate, Howard Heffington, has around 3% of the vote with 273 votes.