Candidates for Arkansas governor make final pitches ahead of Election Day

Two of the candidates vying for Arkansas' top position made campaign stops across our area ahead of Election Day.

ARKANSAS, USA — The midterm elections are almost here and that's when Arkansas voters will decide who the next governor will be for the Natural State.

In the race for Arkansas governor are Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

A week before Election Day, two of the candidates vying for Arkansas' top position were campaigning across our area.

"A vote for me is really a vote for community," Jones said. "It's a vote for all of us coming together in this moment."

Jones is the executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub

"People are just hungry for a new generation of leadership," Sanders said. "Somebody who's going to push back against the crazy federal government."

Sanders previously served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump.

"We're going to focus on is education and you'll see a lot of activity around that on the very first day."

She says ensuring every student has equal access to education is a top priority that will only benefit our state. Other things she wants to focus on include phasing out the state income tax.

Jones also told 5NEWS what he plans to focus on.

"Spreading PB&J, pre-school, broadband and jobs."

He says that includes expanding preschool to all families, affordable broadband internet for every home, and economic development focused on creating high-wage jobs. When asked specifically about Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Jones said it's a critical area of the state.

"First of all, it is an economic engine and a manufacturing engine for our state," Jones said. "It's a critical area for our state whether you're talking about military, or cyber security, or transportation and infrastructure."

"I expect to do very well here," said Sanders. "The area all across Northwest Arkansas is absolutely booming. We want to see that continue and we want to see that trickle down to other parts of the state."

Both candidates made their pitches to Arkansas voters the weekend leading up to the General Election.

"Let's send a clear, strong message that we are going to elect a strong conservative to lead our state and I promise not to let them down," Sanders said.

"My family has been in this state for over 200 years," Jones said. "In this moment we have a chance to do something that brings all Arkansans together."

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, polls in Arkansas will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.