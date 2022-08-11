Arkansas Senator John Boozman re-elected by voters

Republican Sen. John Boozman has been re-elected as a U.S. Senator, as projected by AP news.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the Associated Press, Republican Sen. John Boozman has been re-elected as a U.S. Senator.

Boozman was expected to coast to reelection, but what role the two-term incumbent would play in his next six-year stint depends on whether the GOP clinches control of the Senate in the midterms.

Boozman faced Democrat Natalie James, Libertarian Kenneth Cates and two write-in candidates in what has been a low-profile campaign. Boozman has dominated his opponents in fundraising, with $7.4 million to James’ $73,400.

If Republicans take the Senate back from Democrats, Boozman is in line to chair the powerful Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. He’s introduced legislation that would give the regulatory authority over cryptocurrencies to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, over which the agriculture committee has authority.

John Boozman (Incumbent) (R)

Natalie James (D)

Kenneth Cates (L)

Stuart Shirrell (I)

Richard Gant (I-write in)

James Garner (I-write in)

