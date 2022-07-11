Arkansas candidates make a final push before Election Day

Democrat and Republican candidates for Arkansas Governor make final push for votes day before midterm election.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In Fort Smith, George's Restaurant on Grand Avenue was a meeting place for candidates and their constituents. Last week, Democrat Chris Jones met with voters. Monday, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made her stop in Fort Smith.

On Monday at 5 p.m., early voting ended across Arkansas. While Sanders met with voters in Fort Smith, Jones was in southern Arkansas - both making final pushes to garner every last vote.

Tuesday's midterm election will give Arkansas voters a chance to elect the next governor of Arkansas, choosing between Jones, Sanders, and Libertarian candidate, Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Voters will also decide on a number of issues and local races.

Chris Powell with the Arkansas Secretary of State's office says as of Monday, early voter turnout was greater than what was seen during the last midterm election.

"We had just over 450,000 people had early voted and that's with one day left to go," said Powell. "That's out pacing early voting from the 2018 midterms."

During last week's visit to George's Restaurant in Fort Smith, Jones spoke to voters about the issues that matter most to them. Jones wants Arkansans to know that he is and will continue to listen to them if elected.

"Arkansans have the solutions, you got to listen. Arkansans will tell you what matters, you got to listen," said Jones. "In talking with everyone at the tables here, it's about listening. It's about saying thank you for showing up and it's about saying we're in this together."

Sanders was welcomed to a standing-room-only crowd at George's on Monday. She spoke to voters about the future of Arkansas, noting it begins with children and wants to help make Arkansas one of the top states in the nation.

"People are enthusiastically coming out in every corner of the state because they want to see us defend our freedom and empower Arkansans to live their best life," said Sanders. "There has been so much excitement for our campaign because our message has been about building people up, building Arkansas up and taking it to the top."

If elected, Sanders would become the first female governor of the state of Arkansas.

As candidates ended their final push for votes, early voting centers around the state closed Monday. However, polling locations will open Tuesday morning at 7:30 and will remain open until 7:30 Tuesday evening. Those waiting in line by 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Anyone interested in voting must be registered to vote in the state of Arkansas and will be allowed to vote with a valid Arkansas driver's license, a federal ID, such as a passport, will also be accepted.

In most counties across the state, voters will be allowed to cast their ballots at any polling location inside the county they live in.

