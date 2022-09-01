What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?
Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change.
While many voters will be focused on deciding the next Arkansas governor, many more are invested in choosing whether the state will legalize recreational marijuana.
Voters will also weigh in on three proposed amendments that were referred to the ballot by state legislators.
Below you will find a breakdown of each issue, what supporters and opponents say, and what your vote means when you vote for or against.
Issue 1: Extraordinary session
This proposed measure would allow members of the state legislature to call themselves into special sessions under certain conditions.
A recent Talk Business & Politics survey showed that 41% support the issue while roughly 35% are undecided on it.
Read the text of the full issue here.
What does your vote mean?
For: Your voting will allow state legislators to call themselves into special sessions and to set the agenda.
Against: You're voting against the state legislature having the ability to call itself into special sessions and set the agenda.
Supporters of Issue 1 say:
- Would allow that "special sessions remain special" by allowing legislators to call themselves into session.
- Would allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session to combat a governor "overstepping" their bounds.
Opponents of Issue 1 say:
- The current constitution provides that legislators meet once every year, alternating between a legislative session and a fiscal session. This would turn the legislature into a "full-time legislature."
- Leaving the authority to the governor to call a special session is fine.
Issue 2: Supermajority
This measure would require a 60% supermajority vote of approval in reference to constitutional amendments and statutes to be adopted.
Current law allows a ballot measure to pass with a majority of votes, also known as "50% plus one vote."
Polling shows that 36% are undecided on the proposal, while 32% support and 32% oppose the measure.
What does your vote mean?
For: Your vote will support changing to the 60% voter supermajority whenever a vote of approval is needed for constitutional amendments and new laws.
Against: You’re voting against the requirement of a 60% voter supermajority whenever a vote of approval is needed.
Supporters of Issue 2 say:
- It’s “too easy” to amend the state constitution. There should be more thought to amendments.
- It's a "safeguard" for the proposed amendment process.
Opponents of Issue 2 say:
- It would permanently change the Arkansas constitution by “destroying majority rule,” leaving Arkansans with less power.
- Ballot measures give the people a voice "when politicians fail to do their jobs."
Issue 3: Religious freedom
An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom.
It would ban state and local government bodies from "burdening the practice of religion" unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so.
Similarly to Issue 2, voters are almost evenly between for, against, and undecided. Around 34% oppose the measure while 33% are undecided and 32% support it.
What does your vote mean?
For: Your vote goes towards amending the state constitution to block the state and local governments from burdening the practice of any religion.
Against: Your vote is in against amending the Arkansas constitution to block the government from burdening the practice of any religion.
Supporters of Issue 3 say:
- Stops courts from "undermining" the free exercise of religions in Arkansas.
- A stronger protection for religious freedom and religious liberty.
Opponents of Issue 3 say:
- It's redundant and doesn't really change current law in Arkansas.
- It would allow religion to "burden the government" and demands the government allow it to happen.
Issue 4: Marijuana
This measure would legalize the recreational use and commercial sale of marijuana to those 21 and older.
In 2016, 53% of Arkansans voted to legalize the medical use of marijuana. This proposal would amend that amendment to provide for recreational use and allow cultivators and dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana.
A recent poll showed that nearly 60% would vote for the legalization of recreational marijuana usage.
What does your vote mean?
For: Your vote goes towards supporting the possession and usage of recreational marijuana by those that are over the age of 21.
Against: You’re voting against the possession and usage of recreational marijuana by those that are over the age of 21.
Supporters of Issue 4 say:
- Recreational marijuana could provide a $3 billion economic impact and would potentially help support law enforcement, drug courts, and health research.
- A majority of voters support legalizing the use of marijuana and "we can either be a part of it" or "lost out" on jobs and revenue.
Opponents of Issue 4 say:
- The sale and use of marijuana is still illegal under federal law.
- No provision that will expunge criminal records related to marijuana use and distribution.