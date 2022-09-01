What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Example video title will go here for this video

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change.

Below you will find a breakdown of each issue, what supporters and opponents say, and what your vote means when you vote for or against.

Voters will also weigh in on three proposed amendments that were referred to the ballot by state legislators.

While many voters will be focused on deciding the next Arkansas governor, many more are invested in choosing whether the state will legalize recreational marijuana.

Against: You're voting against the state legislature having the ability to call itself into special sessions and set the agenda.

For: Your voting will allow state legislators to call themselves into special sessions and to set the agenda.

What does your vote mean?

Read the text of the full issue here .

A recent Talk Business & Politics survey showed that 41% support the issue while roughly 35% are undecided on it.

This proposed measure would allow members of the state legislature to call themselves into special sessions under certain conditions.

Against: You’re voting against the requirement of a 60% voter supermajority whenever a vote of approval is needed.

For: Your vote will support changing to the 60% voter supermajority whenever a vote of approval is needed for constitutional amendments and new laws.

What does your vote mean?

Polling shows that 36% are undecided on the proposal, while 32% support and 32% oppose the measure.

Current law allows a ballot measure to pass with a majority of votes, also known as "50% plus one vote."

This measure would require a 60% supermajority vote of approval in reference to constitutional amendments and statutes to be adopted.

Issue 3 : Religious freedom

An amendment to the Arkansas Constitution preventing the government from “burdening” a person’s religious freedom.

It would ban state and local government bodies from "burdening the practice of religion" unless the government can prove a compelling reason to do so.

Similarly to Issue 2, voters are almost evenly between for, against, and undecided. Around 34% oppose the measure while 33% are undecided and 32% support it.

Read the full issue here.

What does your vote mean?

For: Your vote goes towards amending the state constitution to block the state and local governments from burdening the practice of any religion.

Against: Your vote is in against amending the Arkansas constitution to block the government from burdening the practice of any religion.

Supporters of Issue 3 say:

Stops courts from "undermining" the free exercise of religions in Arkansas.

A stronger protection for religious freedom and religious liberty.

Opponents of Issue 3 say: