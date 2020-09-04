x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

politics

Easing Arkansas absentee voting rules due to virus rejected

Arkansas lawmakers have rejected an effort to allow voters this fall to cast an absentee ballot without an excuse because of the coronavirus outbreak.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers have rejected an effort to allow voters this fall to cast an absentee ballot without an excuse because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday rejected the proposal.

It would have waived a state law that only allows absentee ballots to be requested due to illness, physical disability or the voter being unavoidably absent.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson waived that requirement for the state's primary runoff last month.

The proposal rejected would have allowed no-excuse absentee ballots through the end of the year. 

Arkansas does not have a statewide election until the November general election.  

RELATED: State Representative GOP Dist. 90 race headed for runoff election

RELATED: March 17 primaries live updates: Biden wins Florida, Illinois, Arizona; Trump secures GOP nomination