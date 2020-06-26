Early voting underway in Sequoyah County

Registered voters will be tasked with voting in a series of races including one for a U.S. Senate seat and several U.S. House seats.

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Early voting is now underway in Oklahoma for the statewide primary election.

In Sequoyah County, voters will choose their Sheriff. Current Sheriff Larry Lane is running against former Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart. Eric M. Cope is also running for the sheriff position.

You can vote early at the County Election Board Office. Polls are open Friday (June 26) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday (June 27) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.